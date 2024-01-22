'Complete shutdown': Bus strike now in effect in Metro Vancouver

Photo: TransLink There is no bus or SeaBus service in Metro Vancouver as of 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 as the union representing transit supervisors and Coast Mountain Bus Company could not reach an agreement

Bus services are now halted for 48 hours in Metro Vancouver after a deal could not be reached between the union representing transit supervisors and Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC).

As previously announced, CUPE Local 4500 went on strike at 3 a.m. on Monday for 48 hours as a deal was not reached.

The strike means the full stoppage of bus and SeaBus operations across Metro Vancouver.

Starting Monday morning, CUPE 4500 members will have picket lines up at CMBC Transit Centres in Vancouver, Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby, Port Coquitlam, and the Seabus North Vancouver Terminal.

More than 180 transit supervisors in the Lower Mainland are represented by CUPE Local 4500.

CUPE 4500 spokesperson Liam O’Neill said the members deserve a fair deal.

“With the help of our mediator, CUPE 4500 put in an honest effort to find some common ground with Coast Mountain. But we are still not near where we need to be in addressing our key issues,” said O'Neill in a statement issued early Monday morning.

“For a fair settlement, CUPE 4500 members need wage discrepancies closed between them and other TransLink supervisors, and we need to tackle critical workload issues.”

O’Neill had previously stated CUPE 4500 has been waiting over four weeks for CMBC to respond to the latest proposal.

CMBC: Union's refusal of offer "unacceptable and unreasonable"

"Despite our best efforts to reach a compromise with CUPE Local 4500, the union representing supervisors at CMBC has refused to adjust its demand for wage increases that are more than the wage increases accepted by all other unions at CMBC and countless other public sector employees," said CMBC President and General Manager Michael McDaniel in a statement issued early Monday morning.

"Over the weekend, Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) joined a mediator in an effort to reach an agreement with CUPE Local 4500. CMBC offered increased overtime pay, improved benefits, and committed to hiring more supervisors.



"Unfortunately, the union again refused the improved offer. This is unacceptable and unreasonable," added McDaniel.

“CUPE 4500 members are proud of the job we do for our passengers. Like them, our families and friends depend on transit too. We regret these disruptions and the challenges this will cause for the people we serve every day,” said O’Neill.

“But Coast Mountain could have avoided this. Instead, they put us, and, through their inflexibility, transit users, in this situation.”

"We remain willing to join the union at the table and urge them to accept this reasonable offer," noted McDaniel in his statement.

SkyTrain employees reporting to work Monday

The union that represents SkyTrain employees says its workers should prepare to report for work on Monday.

“This might change later in the day on Monday,” says a representative. “At this time we don’t know when that might happen."

CUPE 7000 asked its members to be patient with transit users on Monday as it is expecting 'significant disruptions'.

A spokesperson for TransLink says SkyTrain (Expo, Canada and Millennium Line) and West Coast Express are expected to operate as normal tomorrow.

“At this time, CUPE Local 4500 can only legally picket bus and SeaBus,” says the spokesperson.

"The strike by CMBC’s union has resulted in a complete shutdown of CMBC bus and SeaBus services. These services are expected to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024," indicates TransLink on its website.

Vancouver International Airport alerted travellers to the ‘impending disruption’ for both bus and SeaBus services that could affect people’s travel.

The University of British Columbia has posted guidance for students, faculty, and staff. The campus itself is not closed, however, some courses may move online. "The university remains open, regardless of the level of strike action, as we need to maintain key services for community members who live and work on the Vancouver campus," noted the UBC staff.

UBC noted that many students, faculty, and staff rely on public transit, and the school appreciates that a potential disruption will be challenging.