Bear and cub sighted near Elk Lake home

Police are advising residents to secure their pets and animals after a bear and its cub were sighted near Elk Lake in Saanich on Sunday afternoon.
Conservation officers have been notified, Saanich police said in a statement.
Police said that the bears, which were seen on a property in the 600-block of Brookleigh Road near Hamsterly Beach, appeared to be non-aggressive.
The B.C. government recommends that garbage, bird seed, compost and pet food be kept away from wildlife to prevent possible conflicts.
Anyone who encounters a bear is advised to remain calm, stay away, and go indoors.
Bear sighting reports can be made to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service’s 24-hour RAPP hotline at 1-877-952-7277 .
