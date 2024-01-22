Hearings for Coastal GasLink protesters to resume in June

Abuse of process applications alleging excessive force by the RCMP during their arrests and unfair treatment in custody, have been filed by Sleydo, also known as Molly Wickham, Shaylynn Sampson, and Corey Jocko, after being found guilty of criminal contempt of court for blocking work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline in November 2021.

Justice Michael Tammen issued his verdict in Smithers on Jan. 12, finding the trio guilty of breaking a 2019 injunction that impedes anyone from blocking work, but moved to allow their applications to be heard, according to the CBC.

Testimony was provided last Friday by Const. Mark Freeman and Cpl. Colin Warwick, who took part in enforcing the injunction order, and were members of the canine unit on scene.

They described how police dogs were used to search for people hiding using the animals' keen sense of smell, explaining that RCMP were concerned about being ambushed with firearms. No armed protesters were found.

The hearings were then adjourned and are tentatively scheduled to resume June 17 to 21.

Sleydo is a member of the Gidimt’en Clan, while Sampson is Gitxsan, and Jocko is Haudenosaunee. The arrests took place at a small cabin by a pipeline work area just off the Morice Forest Service Road in Nov. 19, 2021.