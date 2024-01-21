B.C. man killed by snowplow remembered as 'kindest, most loving' father

Photo: GoFundMe Anthony Hetzel, 31, is survived by his young son and his wife.

A man who died after being struck by a snowplow in Abbotsford is being remembered as a kind father and husband.

“We lost one of the kindest, most loving humans to a terrible accident,” says Meagan McManus, a close friend of the family.

Anthony Hetzel has been identified as the man who was tragically killed on Thursday.

McManus created a GoFundMe fundraiser for his family saying he leaves behind a son that is one and a half years old and a wife, along with family and friends.

"His wife is now a single mother and in desperate need of financial help during this time,” says McManus.

Hetzel was driving to work on Thursday morning at around 6 a.m. when his car veered off the road into a ditch and got stuck in the snow. During the incident, heavy snowfall covered Abbotsford.

He was walking down North Parallel Road to get help at a nearby gas station when the driver of a privately owned snowplow truck struck him with the vehicle.

"We offer condolences to all those impacted by this incident as this is a very tragic situation all around," says Const. Art Stele with the Abbotsford Police Department.

Officers attended the scene at 6:16 a.m. and Hetzel was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

McManus says Hetzel fought so hard but succumbed to his injuries.

“He was only 31 years old and the sole income earner for the family,” she says.

The money raised will go towards upfront expenses and living costs for the family, while they process their next steps.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised more than $61,000.

According to police, the driver of the snowplow remained at the scene and is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

Police believe snow and inclement weather were likely factors in the crash.