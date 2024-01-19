'Deepest condolences': Delta firefighter ID'd as victim of fatal UBC parkade crash

Photo: Ian Jacques. Delta firefighter Marc Jubinville died Jan. 17 in a single-vehicle crash at the University of British Columbia.

A Delta firefighter has been identified as the individual who died during a crash in a University of British Columbia parkade this week, Glacier Media has confirmed with a source inside the Delta Fire Department.

Mayor George Harvie expressed his condolences on social media Friday afternoon following the death of Marc Jubinville.

“I am deeply saddened to be informed of the tragic passing of a dedicated member of Delta Fire,” Harvie wrote.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the Thunderbird parkade at UBC at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 after a vehicle crashed through a barrier on the second floor.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Capt. Matthew Trudeau said there were 10 pieces of apparatus on the scene, noting the structure was damaged from the crash.

Firefighters were able to secure the vehicle and extricate Jubinville, but he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries from the crash.

“Marc’s exceptional service and bravery in protecting our community are commendable, and his unexpected passing is a profound tragedy not just for Delta Fire, but for our entire community,” said Harvie on X, formerly Twitter.

The Delta Fire Department issued a statement Friday morning: “We share our condolences with Marc's family and friends, and stand with our DFD brothers and sisters in sadness and grief. Rest easy Marc.”

Jubinville is being remembered for his bravery as a first responder and his presence and comradery.

“We are honoured to have known him and remember all that he has accomplished with Delta Fire,” the statement said.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at fire halls and civic facilities across the community.