Richmond man sentenced for robberies, police assault during addiction

Photo: Vikki Hui. Edward Kurtis Carter was sentenced for three robberies, assaulting a police officer and driving while prohibited in Richmond.

A man who committed three robberies and assaulted a Richmond RCMP officer during the throes of addiction was sentenced to more than two years in jail and 36 months' probation.

Edward Kurtis Carter, 28, appeared in person in Richmond Provincial Court on Thursday afternoon to plead guilty and receive his sentence for offences dating back to 2021.

Carter robbed a Petro-Canada gas station on Francis Road, a 7-Eleven on No. 2 Road and a Circle K on Williams Road during the summer of 2021.

During the convenience store robberies, Carter brandished a knife at the employees and demanded money before stealing approximately $95 and a pack of cigarettes from 7-Eleven and two $5 bills and packs of cigarettes from Circle K.

On Feb. 16, 2022, police were called to the Hampton Inn Hotel on Bridgeport Road after hotel staff raised suspicions about a fraudulent credit card being used to book a room.

Carter was recognized as one of the suspects and fled the scene.

A Richmond RCMP officer, who recognized Carter from past interactions, pursued on foot, but when he ultimately caught up with Carter near a construction site, Carter resisted arrest and struck the officer with his knees and fists.

At one point, the court heard, Carter disarmed the officer's collapsible baton and was on top of the officer, striking him on the head several times.

The assault would continue briefly after the officer was rendered unconscious and Carter would run away, only to be caught by civilians.

Carter also pleaded guilty to one count of driving while prohibited in 2021.

Crimes committed during 'downward spiral,' says defence

The Crown and defence submitted a joint proposal for a jail sentence of 805 days and 36 days probation during the sentencing hearing, which was accepted by Richmond Provincial Court Judge Derek Mah.

Mah heard Carter's addiction was "very relevant" to his actions.

Carter's lawyer told the court the Richmond resident had done well in high school but had a "very difficult home life."

Carter began drinking and smoking cigarettes at 12 years old and "smoked pot daily" by 14. He realized he was addicted to Percocets on his 16th birthday when he tried to stop taking the drugs and by the time he was 18, he was taking OxyContin daily.

His mother, who was also an addict, supplied him with drugs as he was doing well at school and was acting as a "functional addict." When they could no longer get prescription pills, they started buying heroin and later moved on to fentanyl.

His lawyer explained Carter earned a good income after graduating from high school and started working for a construction company, but his money all went to drugs.

When he lost his mother and later his brother to an overdose, he was sent "on a downward spiral" that ultimately led to his crimes.

Since then, Carter has felt "deep regret" for his actions and has not used drugs for nine to 10 months — the longest he has ever been sober.

Carter told the court he never committed any crimes prior to his offences.

"I've been a functioning addict since I was 14. (It was) really hard on me. But that doesn't change the fact that I did what I did and I'm deeply remorseful for it," he said.

He added he had handwritten multiple versions of apology letters to his victims during his incarceration and planned on sending the letters once he was released.

Full jail term served while going through court system

Following the joint submission, Mah sentenced Carter to 805 days in jail, three years of probation and a 12-month driving ban.

Carter's probation conditions prohibit him from contacting the victims apart from delivering his apology letters through his probation officer, and he is not allowed to go to any Petro-Canada gas stations, Esso gas stations, Circle K stores and 7-Eleven stores for two years.

He was also given a 10-year ban from possessing firearms and weapons and was ordered to provide a sample of his DNA.

Mah agreed with the prosecution that aggravating factors for Carter's robberies include the threat of the weapon and the fact that he had committed the crime against a "very vulnerable population" during a vulnerable time.

The prosecution told the court that case law shows gas station clerks are often the subject of these types of robberies and they are usually working alone in places without a lot of traffic.

For his assault on the Richmond RCMP officer, aggravating factors include the fact that the assault was an attempt to evade arrest, the officer's own service weapon was used for the assault, the assault was "of an extended duration" of no more than a minute and the "extreme level of violence" involved.

The prosecution added the "notable part" was that Carter continued his assault after the officer lost consciousness, though it was only for a "short period."

In a victim impact statement from the police officer, read to the court, he stated he had recovered well and "thought very little" of the event, but it has impacted his wife "tremendously" as she continues to express concern for his safety at work.

Carter's guilty plea and remorse, as well as his lack of criminal record, his "troubled" background and his relatively young age were considered to be mitigating factors.

Upon sentencing Carter, Mah said Carter has been "very respectful and kind" when appearing before him on several occasions.

"I was grateful to hear about your childhood. It was very difficult, and it was something that no one should ever have to experience. And despite your childhood and mistakes that have happened, you have survived through them," said Mah.

"And in so many ways, this is your second chance."

Carter was considered to have served his full jail term after spending 536 days in pre-trial custody, netting him one and a half days credit for each day served, and was released on probation as of Thursday.

Civilians honoured for catching Carter

Outside of the criminal proceedings, Richmond RCMP honoured three local residents last year for saving the police officer and catching Carter.

Stephen Baskerville, Tracey Hill and Margaret Woodcock were working on a construction site near the Hampton Inn when they witnessed the assault.

Hill saw the entire altercation and told fellow workers what happened. Woodcock then directed Baskerville to a business plaza on Capstan Way where they ultimately apprehended Carter.

The three civilians received a certificate of appreciation, a Richmond RCMP challenge coin and an RCMP officer-in-charge accommodation letter from Richmond RCMP Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan.

- With files from Valerie Leung