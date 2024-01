Photo: DriveBC

DriveBC is reporting that a crash has closed the TransCanada Highway in both directions near Revelstoke early Friday evening.

The vehicle incident is between Greely Road and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk on Highway 1 for 16 km, which sits 4 km east of Revelstoke to 4 km west of the East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park.

Travellers are advised to expect delays and watch for traffic control.

No detour is available at this time and the next update time is expected at 7 p.m.