Highway 1 east of Revelstoke cleared after crash

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 6:50 p.m.

The TransCanada Highway is now reported to be clear from DriveBC, after a crash closed the road early Friday night east of Revelstoke.

Current road conditions on Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Alberta are compact snow, with limited visibility due to blowing snow.

On Highway 1 west of Revelstoke, road conditions also have compact snow, with limited visibility due to blowing snow and black ice reported.

Travel advisories are in effect for multiple BC highways due to freezing rain.

ORIGINAL: 5:40 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that a crash has closed the TransCanada Highway in both directions near Revelstoke early Friday evening.

The vehicle incident is between Greely Road and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk on Highway 1 for 16 km, which sits 4 km east of Revelstoke to 4 km west of the East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park.

Travellers are advised to expect delays and watch for traffic control.

No detour is available at this time and the next update time is expected at 7 p.m.