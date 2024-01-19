Environment Canada issues snowfall, freezing warnings for BC Interior

Photo: Facebook - Skilled Truckers Canada A crashed semi truck on the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt Thursday.

Some B.C. highways could become even more slick later Friday, with freezing rain in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued the freezing rain warning for parts of B.C.'s Southwest Interior, including the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector, for Friday into Saturday morning.

"We have a risk of freezing rain beginning late this afternoon for the Okanagan Connector and continuing overnight tonight and throughout the day on Saturday," meteorologist Lisa Erven tells Castanet.

"That risk of freezing rain, is also creeping into areas of the community of Princeton itself. Ice pellets which is basically frozen raindrops for the Nicola region, and for Kamloops and that's for tonight and tomorrow."

Environment Canada has already issued freezing rain warnings for the Fraser Valley, the southern part of the Fraser Canyon, which includes Highway 1 south of Lytton, the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Photos posted across social media show freezing rain has already been hitting parts of the Fraser Valley, including Langley, where a layer of ice now lies on top of snow.

"We have quite cold temperatures near the surface. However, with this storm coming in off the Pacific, it's bringing in some mild temperatures at higher elevations, and that's the right combination for freezing rain to occur," Erven says.

"So we do have a warning out because we are expecting a prolonged event. That freezing rain is taking place in parts of the Fraser Valley right now. But for those more eastern sections, [freezing rain] will continue tonight and perhaps even into Saturday morning."

Erven says the incoming system will bring snowfall to the valley bottoms throughout some areas of the Interior.

"We do have snowfall warnings in effect for the South Thompson area, including Ashcroft and Kamloops, the Shuswap, Salmon Arm and the northern part of the Okanagan, including in Enderby. That's where we're going to see the most snowfall accumulation today with up to 10 to 15 centimetres."

The rest of the Okanagan will see snow accumulations of between five and 10 centimetres.

"As we get into next week, with more and more mild air trying to flood into the province, we're going to start to see temperatures creep above normal as we head into next week," Erven says.

"And so we could start to see a mix of precipitation in the valley bottoms throughout the Southwestern Interior. A combination of rain and snow and the timing of which is probably going to coincide a lot with the overnight cooling, producing periods of snow, and then in the afternoon daytime high temperatures switching over to rain or some rain showers."