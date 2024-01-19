Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning, morning commute slowed by snow

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Continued snowfall is making for a slippery commute Friday morning.

A collision at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Pandosy St. just before 8:30 a.m. caused traffic slowdowns impacting traffic coming into Kelowna from West Kelowna. Traffic on the William R. Bennet Bridge is also backing up as emergency responders work to clear the collision.

Environment Canada's weather alerts for the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass remain in place Friday morning.

"A Pacific frontal system combined with lingering cold air is expected to produce an extended period of freezing rain. Snow that has developed overnight will transition to freezing rain this morning through the afternoon," says Environment Canada.

The freezing rain is expected to ease or transition to showers or flurries by Saturday morning. Highway surfaces and roadways, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery because of the conditions.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution and to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions.