'Person of interest' in Sparwood shooting death has Okanagan ties

Photo: RCMP

Police say a “person of interest” in a Kootenay shooting death has ties to the Okanagan.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit asked Thursday for the public’s help locating Joshua Freeman, a man previously identified by homicide detectives only as “Slim.”

RCMP say Joshua “Slim” Freeman is believed to be one of the last people who saw Joel Zimbalatti alive.

Zimbalatti was found dead on Oct. 11, 2023 after a shooting at a trailer located in the 6200 block of Lower Elk Valley Road, Sparwood, B.C.

In addition to a man who was arrested at the scene, investigators say Joshua Freeman was also present when the shooting occurred and left before police arrived.

“Numerous tips” from the public identified Joshua Freeman as “Slim” after an RCMP news release two weeks following the shooting.

“Police are taking the step of releasing Mr. Freeman’s name and photograph as conventional avenues of trying to locate him have been exhausted,” a RCMP news release said Thursday.

“It is imperative that investigators speak with Mr. Freeman regarding this investigation,” added Staff Sergeant Jason Smart.

Freeman was last seen in the Kimberley, B.C. area on the day after the shooting, but is known to have ties to the Okanagan.

“If Mr. Freeman sees or hears this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction,” said Smart.

Should you encounter Freeman, contact your local police. Should you have information regarding him please call the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.