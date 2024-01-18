Car believed to be connected to woman's murder in Nanaimo

Photo: RCMP Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating a grey 2007 Nissan Sentra believed to be connected to the murder of a 33-year-old woman in central Nanaimo. The woman was found dead in her apartment on the early evening of Jan. 10. Anyone who sees the car is asked to call the non-emergency line.

The Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit is investigating the murder of a 33-year-old woman in her apartment in the Country Club area of central Nanaimo.

Police were asked to do a wellness check on the woman on the early evening of Jan. 10. The request came from a concerned neighbour who hadn’t seen the woman for a few days, said Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien.

Just before police arrived, several people went into the woman’s apartment and found the woman dead. They also encountered a man in her apartment and tried to prevent him from leaving, but he fled.

“By the time we got there, our members saw the man running away,” said O’Brien.

Although the man could not be located at first, he was later identified and has spoken with police.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a grey 2007 Nissan Sentra with B.C. licence plates SP272P.

The car was reported stolen and police believe it is related to the investigation. Anyone who finds the car or knows its whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

The investigation is ongoing, and police do not believe there is any risk to the public, said O’Brien.