Freezing rain warnings for Coquihalla, Hope-Princeton, Fraser Canyon

Photo: Environment Canada Freezing rain warnings have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway as well as parts of Highway 3 and Highway 1.

Driving conditions could get even more treacherous on highways connecting the Southern Interior with the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope and Highway 3, the Hope-Princeton via Allison Pass and Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon south near Boston Bar, Manning-Skagit Valley.

A Pacific frontal system combined with lingering cold air is expected to produce an extended period of freezing rain over affected areas.

“Snow will develop tonight then transition to freezing rain Friday afternoon. For Highway 3, and Manning - Skagit Valley there will be a risk of freezing rain Friday afternoon with more continuous freezing rain expected overnight Friday. The freezing rain is expected to ease or transition to rain by Saturday morning,” says Environment Canada.

Freezing rain warnings are also out for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Central Coast, while Greater Victoria and East Vancouver Island are under snowfall warnings.

Environment Canada says road surfaces could become very slippery and warns that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.