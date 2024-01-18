Metro Vancouver bus union warns of service shutdown without deal with employer

Photo: The Canadian Press Lower Mainland transit supervisors say it will be “withdrawing all services” on Monday if an agreement with Coast Mountain Bus company is not made. A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The union representing transit supervisors in British Columbia's Lower Mainland says it will be “withdrawing all services” on Monday if an agreement with Coast Mountain Bus Company isn't made.

CUPE Local 4500, representing more than 180 bus workers, says it has been waiting more than four weeks for Coast Mountain to respond to its latest proposal.

The union says its patience has now "been exhausted" as it waits for the company to take bargaining seriously

It says that unless an agreement is reached, all services, including the SeaBus, will be suspended by 3 a.m. on Jan. 22, for two days.

The move comes after the union began an overtime ban on Jan. 6.

Coast Mountain Bus Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.