Abbotsford man dies after being struck by snowplow

Photo: CTV Vancouver

A 31-year-old man from Abbotsford has died after being struck by a snowplow on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 6:15 a.m. near North Parallel and Fooks Road, reports CTV Vancouver.

Abbotsford police arrived at the scene to find the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the snowplow is cooperating with the investigation and remained at the scene.

"Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash," a police news release said.

Police believe the snow and wet conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call investigators at 604-859-5225.

-With files from CTV Vancouver