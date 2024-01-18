Creston RCMP crack down on prolific offenders, make multiple arrests

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in Creston made several high-risk arrests while cracking down on prolific offenders.

Police searched several properties for items including firearms, prohibited weapons, illicit drugs, evidence of drug trafficking, and stolen property.

Multiple arrests were made, with several suspects facing multiple potential charges.

From Dec. 20 through Jan. 12, police executed multiple search warrants targeting individuals known to be committing criminal offences in Creston Valley.

“Due to the inherent risks associated with search-warrant executions of this nature, the Southeast District Emergency Response and Containment Teams were utilized to carry out the operations,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

No members of the public, police, or suspects were harmed during the execution of the warrants.

“This is a testament to the thorough investigations conducted by our officers, as well as the meticulous operations planning by the leaders of our Emergency Response and Containment Teams,” Buliziuk said.

“As has been made clear to us in the past and present, the good people of the Creston Valley have no tolerance for people coming to this area to traffic in illicit drugs, target our most vulnerable, and conduct their business in ways dangerous to the public by using illegally obtained and prohibited firearms. We will continue to address these offenders with the highest level of service and will reinforce that they are not welcome conducting this business in the Creston Valley.”