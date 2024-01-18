Thompson-Okanagan communities to share in $51 million to speed up housing construction

Photo: Meridian Development

Municipalities across the Thompson-Okanagan and Shuswap will share in $51 million going to communities across B.C. to deliver housing faster.

The provincial funding will see all municipalities receive $150,000 plus $4.39/per capita to encourage small-scale multi-unit housing, pro-active planning, transit-oriented development areas, and more under new legislative requirements.

"There is an urgent need for more homes for people, and we are working with local governments to build this housing faster," said Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon.

“With new housing actions to build homes in our communities, it is important that we support local governments to improve the processes to get the housing built that people in our community desperately need.”

A total of 188 local governments will receive the funding.

It can be used to update housing needs reports, zoning bylaws, development cost charge and amenity cost charge bylaws, and community plans, and to do research and community engagement on improving the development approvals process.

Regional districts will receive $80,000, plus a per-capita amount based on population projections.

Thompson-Okanagan and Shuswap amounts include: