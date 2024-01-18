Creston man facing assault charges after 'dynamic arrest'

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Creston man has been charged after what RCMP called a “violent” assault against a woman.

While conducting a surveillance operation Jan. 10, the suspect was found and challenged by police. The man then fled on foot into a residential area.

The Southeast District Emergency Response and Containment Teams were in the region and were called to assist.

After a shot track, a police dog located the suspect, hiding in an outbuilding.

“The suspect continued to be unco-operative and failed to comply with demands to improve the safety of the situation,” says Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

The dog was then used to subdue the suspect, who was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries before heading to RCMP cells.

The man was identified as Clark Hills, who “is very well known to police,” says Buliziuk.

Hills, 50, of Creston, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He was taken before a provincial court judge, where he received bail, and was released from custody.

Hills is bound by numerous release conditions including not being within a 50-kilometre radius of Creston.

“This was a dynamic arrest of an individual that has an extensive history violence and fleeing from police. It was in the absolute interest of the public to get Hills off the streets and into custody. His subsequent release on bail was not the outcome police were hoping for, but his ‘No Go’ Creston condition will help to alleviate public safety concerns associated to his behaviour in the Creston Valley,” Buliziuk said.