Vancouver samurai sword-wielding robbery suspect makes court appearance

A man charged in connection with a Vancouver robbery in which a samurai sword was waved earlier this week appeared in court Wednesday.

Joel William John Falk has been charged with robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon after an incident near Granville Island Tuesday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Vancouver police were called to what officers are calling a "violent" commercial robbery near West 3rd Avenue and Fir Street. 911 calls came in about a man with a samurai sword and bear spray.

The incident occurred at Carter Motorsports. Glacier Media has reached out to the male victim for comment.

The man fled but Vancouver Police Department officers tracked him to the seawall near the Granville Bridge. Police crisis negotiators were brought in and talked with the man for 90 minutes as he threatened to jump into False Creek. He was eventually taken into police custody.

Falk is charged with robbery and having a samurai sword and a folding knife with double blades for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or for committing an offence.

During the arrest, an ARWEN gun was used; ARWEN guns are less lethal firearms with a variety of munition rounds.

