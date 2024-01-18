All Vancouver, Fraser Valley schools shut for second day as winter weather persists

Photo: The Canadian Press

All public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are shut for a second day, with more winter weather expected a day after a snowstorm caused havoc in southern British Columbia.

Post-secondary institutions in the region such as the University of B.C., Simon Fraser University, the B.C. Institute of Technology and Kwantlen Polytechnic University have also cancelled all in-person classes again.

The shutdowns come after Environment Canada recorded 28 centimetres of snow at Vancouver International Airport Wednesday, the most in one day since 1996.

Volunteers reporting to the agency recorded as much as 30 centimetres in Burnaby, 31 centimetres in Port Coquitlam and 39 centimetres in Chilliwack.

Vancouver International Airport says around 20 outbound flights have been cancelled today and flight schedules could continue to be affected.

Environment Canada says more significant snowfall and a prolonged period of freezing rain are on the way for parts of Metro Vancouver and the valley including Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

The agency says snowfall in southeastern B.C. is expected to taper off near noon, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow forecast in parts of Vancouver Island before the snow turns to freezing rain.