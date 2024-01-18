Driver dead in Vancouver parkade crash at UBC: police

Photo: The Canadian Press

The driver of a car that plunged through a concrete wall at a University of British Columbia parkade in Vancouver on Wednesday has died.

University RCMP say the male driver in the single-vehicle collision was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The vehicle crashed through a barrier on the second floor of the Thunderbird Parkade about 9:30 a.m.

RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says a portion of the concrete barrier was left hanging precariously above the vertical sedan, complicating rescue attempts.

"Efforts to extract the subject from the vehicle could not be immediately made due to the imminent danger created by the damaged structure. Vancouver Fire Rescue Services was able to secure the vehicle and safely extricate the sole occupant," says Clark.

"Tragically, the man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The investigation in ongoing, but it is too early to determine the cause of the crash, police say.