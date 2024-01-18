More snow, freezing rain for Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

Photo: CTV News

Snowfall warnings may have ended in the Interior, but travel to the coast may still be treacherous today as a freezing rain warning has been issued for the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada issued the warning, calling for a prolonged period of freezing rain for the Fraser Valley from Langley to Hope.

Conditions are expected to last from late this afternoon to Friday afternoon.

"A Pacific frontal system combined with lingering cold air under outflow conditions will produce an extended period of freezing rain. Snow will develop first late this afternoon over western sections of the Fraser Valley, then transition to freezing rain late in the evening," the forecaster says.

The freezing rain will persist through this evening over Langley then transition to rain. Freezing rain will continue through Friday morning over Abbotsford and Friday afternoon over Chilliwack, then transition to rain.

Over Hope, precipitation will be in the form of snow tonight, then change to freezing rain Friday morning. The freezing rain will last through Friday evening.

Meanwhile, a winter storm Warning is in effect for Inland Vancouver Island.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected from noon today through Friday morning.

Accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, and a prolonged period of freezing rain are forecast, along with gusty winds.

Wednesday's storm closed schools and disrupted flights across B.C.

All public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were closed Wednesday, while Vancouver International Airport says flight schedules could continue to be affected with winter weather persisting.

Environment Canada has lifted its snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

– with files from The Canadian Press