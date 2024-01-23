BC Cancer says HPV self-screening kits better than traditional pap tests

Chelsey Mutter

In less than a week, women across the province will be able to order their own at-home cervix screening kits, and BC Cancer says these tests are more effective than traditional pap smears.

Dr. Lily Proctor, medical director of the cervical screening program, said the human papillomavirus self-screening kits are more sensitive and will detect precancerous cells earlier and better than pap tests. Negative results can be trusted more with the new technology as well.

This type of screening technology is new to Canada, but not new in general. Teams in B.C. have been studying the technology for the past decade.

Proctor says the kits are easy to use, so women don’t need to stress about doing it themselves.

“You really can't do it wrong. If you put it in the wrong place, we will know,” Proctor said.

“We have every confidence that you can complete this test yourself and that the result will be accurate. If the result is invalid you will get a letter that says, ‘This was an invalid test, please do it again.’”

Proctor said one of the unintended benefits of self-screening will be opening up capacity in the primary care system for appointments that require in-person care. People who prefer to complete the test with doctors or get a traditional pap smear are still welcome to book an appointment.

Some people may require follow-up appointments, and those who receive positive results will still need to connect with a doctor. BC Cancer will help connect people to a clinic if they need a follow up but don't have a family doctor.

“It's really important that when you offer a population-based screening test, a patient or a person who has a positive result has a safe place to land,” Proctor said.

“What we've done is within each community, we've identified clinics who are willing to be linked to patients in their community who have a positive HPV test result.”

Anyone who receives a positive result will get a letter letting them know about the next steps. Patients who didn’t identify a family doctor will be notified of the clinic in the community where they can get follow-up care. Proctor says the community clinic will also receive a copy of the patients' results.

People who received a negative test result will also receive a letter informing them of their result, and a reminder that the next screening can be completed in five years.

Those with an elevated risk for HPV may not be eligible for self-screening. This includes people who may have had abnormal cells in the past, or those who’ve had HPV symptoms.

Proctor says BC Cancer isn’t expecting any type of backlog when the kits go live on Jan. 29. She says the kits are easier to test in a lab than traditional pap smears, they get batched in a big machine, and results are retrieved fairly quickly.

The free-of-charge kits come with a lab requisition form, and prepaid mailing to send tests to the laboratory. People will be able to request the self-screening kits starting Jan. 29.