Severely injured dog rescued from side of the highway near Fort St. James

Photo: BC SPCA Honey has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

A two-year-old pit bull terrier mix named Honey, was seriously injured and laying on the side of Highway 27 near Fort St. James, unable to move, when she was saved by a good Samaritan who stopped their car to investigate.

The person brought Honey to the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo animal centre in Prince George for help.

“The Good Samaritan stopped because they thought a wild animal was injured. They couldn’t imagine it was a dog because on this stretch of the highway there are no houses for more than 50 kilometres,” says Kristen Sumner, manager of the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo animal centre.

“When they found her, it was obvious she had serious injuries when they realized she could not move. She had wounds all over her legs and head.”

After arriving at the animal centre, Honey was immediately taken to a veterinary hospital for examination and treatment.

“It turned out that poor Honey had a dislocated shoulder and her right leg had such severe nerve damage it would require amputation surgery,” said Sumner.

The wounds on Honey’s face, neck and torso were also infected. She was given pain medication, and her wounds were cleaned and treated. Honey’s shoulder joint was put back in place and she would have to wear a splint for two weeks and be on strict kennel rest. She was also scheduled for surgery.

“Despite all of her injuries, Honey is one of the friendliest dogs we have ever had in our care,” said Sumner. “She loves people and adores other dogs.”

Sumner adds that Honey has a long road ahead before she makes a full recovery. “We have to carry her outside for her bathroom breaks because of her injuries.” But she said that everyone recognizes that Honey is a fighter.

“She is trying so hard to be independent, we have to keep a close eye on her to make sure she doesn’t overexert herself while she is healing. Honey is full of love and gratitude.”

Honey is expected to be available for adoption on February 14, Valentine’s Day.