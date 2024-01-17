B.C.'s $36-billion hydro plan opens clean power economic opportunities, says premier

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby says a planned 10-year, $36 billion expansion of British Columbia's electrical system will open economic opportunities and ensure ample power to supply the province's growing population. Eby makes an announcement during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier David Eby says a planned 10-year, $36 billion expansion of British Columbia's electrical system will open economic opportunities and ensure ample power to supply the province's growing population.

It's a 50 per cent increase in capital project investments by BC Hydro, the province's public energy utility, which Eby says will focus on increasing electrification and operations that reduce emissions across the province.

Eby says businesses worldwide are looking to invest and build in locations that can provide affordable, clean electricity for their projects.

He says expanding B.C.'s electrical system gives the province a clean energy advantage that is being sought worldwide.

The premier says an expanded electrical system could allow the province sell more power to its neighbours in Alberta, Washington state, Oregon and California.

He says the investment, which could see the creation of up to 12,500 construction jobs, could involve building new high-voltage transmission lines, expanding and constructing substations and upgrading B.C.'s dams.