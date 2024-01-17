B.C. announces funding for eight manufacturing projects

Photo: Hanna Petersen. Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, speaking at the announcement in Prince George.

New funding for six wood-product manufacturers and two fabricated-metal manufacturers was announced at the BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George on Wednesday morning.

The province is contributing as much as $8.6 million through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF) to fund eight new capital projects to help manufacturers grow and diversify their operations through new production lines, equipment and innovative technology, setting the stage for long-term sustainability while establishing new jobs and preserving existing positions.

"Natural resources helped build this incredible province and the local economies that are the foundation of B.C.," said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

"The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund helps B.C.'s forest-sector operators modernize and adopt the new, innovative technologies that get more jobs out of every tree harvested, while creating secure, sustainable jobs in forestry."

Funding through the fund is part of a series of programs the province has introduced to support the growth of value-added manufacturing in B.C.'s forestry sector.

In January 2023, the Ministry of Forests introduced a new value-added manufacturing program to establish a dedicated fibre supply for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

The province said it is working with the value-added manufacturing sector to increase the flow of fibre and find ways to expand local production of high-value wood products.

The projects funded include: