Driver hurt after car plunges from multi-storey parking lot at University of B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services attend to a parkade at the University of British Columbia Campus, where a car plunged through a concrete wall from the second storey of a parking lot on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A driver has been rescued after their car plunged through a concrete wall in a multi-storey parking lot at the University of British Columbia.

Matthew Trudeau with the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service says 10 emergency vehicles responded to a call to the campus around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Trudeau says a large piece of "concrete beam" was on top of the vehicle, complicating the rescue that took place amid heavy falling snow.

The driver was seen being pulled from the wreckage around noon, before being taken away in an ambulance.

Trudeau says the driver was injured but he can't comment further on their condition.

Heavy rescue and technical rescue teams were involved in the operation to free the driver, whose vehicle fell to the ground from the second storey of the building on Thunderbird Boulevard.

Trudeau said there were "numerous safety concerns" around the complex rescue.