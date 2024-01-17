Mounties seek wanted Williams Lake man, who may be in Kamloops, Kelowna or Merritt

Photo: RCMP Sam Weiss

Mounties in Williams Lake are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a wanted man who could be in Kamloops, Kelowna or Merritt.

Sam Weiss, 23, is wanted on a warrant relating to charges of break and enter, aggravated assault and assault in connection with an alleged incident in Williams Lake on Sunday.

He is described as a white man with red hair, green eyes and a thin build.

According to police, Weiss has ties to Kamloops, Kelowna and Merritt.

Anyone with information about Weiss’s whereabouts can call police at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.