Trucker who died in chain reaction Coquihalla crash identified

Photo: GoFundMe

The driver of a transport truck killed Monday in a multi-vehicle collision on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope has now been identified.

Friends and family of Jesse Sawchuck have started a fundraiser to help pay for funeral and memorial expenses, as well as supporting his wife Lisa and the children he has left behind.

"They've lost Jesse and now face an unimaginable tragedy, losing both a beloved husband and father, leaving a void that words cannot fill," says Kendra Stewart the GoFundMe organizer.

Sawchuck lost his life during a collision near the Great Bear Snowshed just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, when three transport trucks collided.

Hope RCMP Sgt. Mike Sargent told Castanet it was a chain reaction collision — one transport truck rear-ended another, and the third truck driven by Sawchuck crashed into the other two transport trucks.

"The funds raised will be dedicated to crucial areas, including funeral and memorial expenses, supporting Lisa in arranging a fitting farewell, and immediate financial needs for day-to-day expenses during this difficult transition," says Stewart.