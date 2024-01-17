Snow cancels some Vancouver International Airport flights, others delayed

Photo: Photo via @Jay_Tse/Twitter. YVR is asking travellers to check the status of their flights due to snowy conditions at the airport.

The airport is cautioning travellers to check the status of their flights as the snow is having an impact on some flights.

The departures board at YVR shows several flights cancelled and some delayed on Wednesday morning.

“If your flight has been delayed or cancelled, it is best to rebook online or over the phone rather than come to the airport,” the Vancouver International Airport posted on its website.

The airport has an accumulation of about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow this morning and the white stuff is still falling.

YVR reports that its staff is “actively clearing snow and ice from runways and taxiways” but there will be fewer flights coming and going from the airport.

According to Weatherhood, the snow is expected to continue in Richmond throughout the day.