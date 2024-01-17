Snow closes Vancouver schools amid extreme weather alert

Photo: CTV News

All public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have been closed today, as heavy snow falls across a wide swath of southern British Columbia.

Some universities and colleges in the Lower Mainland have also cancelled in-person classes, including the University of B.C., Simon Fraser University and the B.C. Institute of Technology.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says an extreme weather alert is in place until Thursday, with extra shelter spaces being opened at 15 warming centres across the city.

Environment Canada says up to 20 centimetres is expected by this evening, and a snowfall warning is in place for all of Metro Vancouver, Victoria, Whistler and the Sunshine Coast.

Dozens of snowfall warnings also cover the southern portion of B.C. from the Chilcotin to Creston.

Those warnings carry on into the southwest corner of Alberta, where accumulations of heavy snow from Banff to Milk River could reach 35 centimetres before it tapers off Thursday.

DriveBC, the B.C. Transportation Ministry’s information site, has issued travel advisories for 10 major routes In Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and southern B.C.

“Drivers are advised to stay off the roads unless their vehicle is properly equipped with winter tires,” the alerts say.

In the southern Interior, Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed in both directions this morning as crews conduct avalanche control work above the route.

Northern Alberta meanwhile remains under an extreme cold warning and temperatures could dip to -40 C through the rest of the week.

Extreme cold is also forecast for southern Ontario with icy conditions expected from Windsor to north of Toronto, as wind chill values fall to -30.