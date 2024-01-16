Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke closed due to crash

Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke is closed due to a crash, DriveBC.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed just west of Three Valley Gap, between Sicamous and Revelstoke, due to a crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident happened between Crazy Creek Bridge and Eagle River at Kay Falls Bridge — about 32 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control in the area and expect major delays.

A weather advisory was issued by DriveBC earlier Tuesday for the stretch of highway between Sicamous and the Alberta border, where “significant” snowfall is expected.

“Travellers should expect rapidly changing conditions and challenging visibility,” DriveBC said.