Failed traffic stop escalates to helicopter pursuit in B.C., woman's arrest

Photo: Shane MacKichan olice say the female driver travelled through the cities of Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford.

A police pursuit by air and ground ended in a woman being arrested after she allegedly drove dangerously through multiple B.C. cities.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla failed to stop for police officers who tried to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. in South Surrey.

An RCMP helicopter (Air 1) was engaged by Surrey Mounties after the driver continued to drive "recklessly."

"The vehicle... continued to be monitored by Air 1 as it travelled through the cities of Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford,” says Cpl. James Mason.

A collision occurred in Langley, where the driver of the Toyota Corolla crashed into a vehicle near the intersection of 208 Street and 51b Avenue. No one was injured in the collision, according to police.

Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services was able to arrest the female driver of the Toyota Corolla.

She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

"Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area as delays are expected while police continue to process the scene,” says Mason.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.