Trucking company suspended after alleged helicopter overpass strike in Burnaby

Photo: Curtis Kreklau A B.C. trucking company has been suspended after one of its trucks reportedly hit an overpass on Highway 1 in Burnaby.

Just four days after police determined a truck had not hit the Gilmore overpass on Highway 1 in Burnaby, they were back investigating another possible strike.

An eastbound truck and trailer unit carrying a helicopter reportedly hit the overpass Monday afternoon resulting in minor damage to the height sign, according to B.C. Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident.

In an emailed statement, the Ministry of Transportation said police and the Commercial Vehicle and Enforcement branch "immediately attended" the scene.

The truck was pulled over near the Brunette overpass but that structure was not hit, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the carrier, Machine Transport Inc., had an oversized permit, but the height of the load exceeded what was on the permit.

Photos from the scene show a flatbed trailer carrying a shrink-wrapped helicopter fuselage with visible damage to the top of the load.

International Machine Transport has now been issued an immediate suspension across their 20-vehicle fleet until the investigation is complete, according to the ministry.

Last Thursday, images of a commercial vehicle that looked like it had hit the Gilmore overpass circulated on social media, but police determined the truck hadn't actually hit it.