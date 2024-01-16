Man with samurai sword, bear spray arrested following 'violent' alleged robbery near Granville Island

Photo: Brendan Kergin/Vancouver Is Awesome. Police responded to reports of a man with a samurai sword and bear spray after a violent alleged robbery near Granville Island in Vancouver on Jan. 16, 2024.

A man was taken into police custody after a dramatic incident near Vancouver's Granville Island on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

At 10:30 a.m. reports came in of an alleged robbery at a business at West 3rd Avenue and Fir Street, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police are characterizing the incident as "violent."

The suspect was reported as a man with a "samurai sword" and bear spray.

"The suspect fled, but VPD officers tracked him to the seawall near the Granville Bridge," states the VPD.

For 90 minutes, VPD crisis negotiators talked with the man as he threatened to jump into False Creek, according to police.

The man was eventually taken into custody. During his arrest, an ARWEN gun was used; ARWEN guns are less lethal firearms with a variety of munitions.

The man is facing criminal charges, according to the VPD, though police have not released specifics.