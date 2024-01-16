DriveBC issues travel advisories for several B.C. Interior highways due to heavy snow

Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 at Highway 23 in Revelstoke, looking east at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 7:27 p.m.

Travel advisories are in effect for several B.C. Interior highways as heavy snowfall is expected over Tuesday night.

According to DriveBC, travel advisories are in place for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Kamloops, Highway 97C between Merritt and West Kelowna, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, and Highway 1 between Hope and Lytton.

Drivers are warned of heavy snowfall and limited visibility along these routes. DriveBC said travel is not recommended along the Trans-Canada Highway through the Fraser Canyon unless necessary.

DriveBC issued an advisory earlier Tuesday about treacherous conditions and significant snowfall on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Shuswap and Alberta. Travellers were told to prepare for possible short notice closures for avalanche control.

Environment Canada issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for much of the Southern Interior, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected in some areas.

ORIGINAL: 4:32 p.m.

Motorists are being warned about treacherous conditions and potential short-notice closures on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Shuswap and Alberta.

According to DriveBC, a weather advisory is in effect between Sicamous and the Alberta border, where “significant” snowfall is expected.

“Travellers should expect rapidly changing conditions and challenging visibility,” the agency said.

“They should be prepared for possible short-notice closures for avalanche control.”