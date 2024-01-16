Eby says planned Prince George hydrogen project will cut emissions, increase jobs

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia Premier David Eby says a planned clean energy hydrogen project in Prince George is set to cut harmful carbon emissions and create jobs. Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia Premier David Eby says a planned clean energy hydrogen project in Prince George is set to cut harmful carbon emissions and create jobs.

He says the project by Chilliwack-based Teralta Hydrogen Solutions to help fuel the nearby Canfor pulp mill has the potential to elevate Prince George as a hub for hydrogen investment in B.C.

He says Teralta's proposal will reduce natural gas use at the mill by 25 per cent.

Teralta says it plans to collect byproduct hydrogen from a nearby sodium chlorate production facility, where it will compress and purify the gas for energy use at the Canfor mill.

B.C. recently introduced regulatory changes that allow gas utilities to acquire hydrogen to replace fossil fuels.

Eby is in Prince George in northern B.C. attending a series of economic, cultural and health-policy related events.