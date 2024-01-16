Chain-reaction crash on Coquihalla kills transport trucker, police say

Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada

The driver of a transport truck was killed Monday in a multi-vehicle collision on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of the highway near the Great Bear Snowshed just before 6 p.m. for a report of a crash involving three transport trucks.

Hope RCMP Sgt. Mike Sargent told Castanet it was a chain reaction collision — one transport truck rear-ended another, then a third crashed into them.

The driver of the third transport truck suffered fatal injuries.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the man who tragically passed away as a result of this incident,” Sargent said.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.