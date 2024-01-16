Man arrested for indecent act on ferry

Photo: Times Colonist Sidney/North Saanich RCMP were waiting for the man at Swartz Bay terminal when the vessel arrived.

A man who allegedly exposed himself during a Tsawwassen/Swartz Bay sailing last week was arrested for committing an indecent act.

Ferry staff reported the incident to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, and police were waiting for the man at Swartz Bay terminal when the vessel arrived.

Police released him with a future court date, then drove him to a shelter due to extreme weather conditions at the time.

“Sidney RCMP would like to thank the actions of B.C. Ferries staff,” said Const. Tim Cosgrove. “They dealt with this situation in a manner that ensured the safety of passengers and facilitated officers getting onto the boat quickly once it docked.”