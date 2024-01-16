B.C. animal rescue group receives dozens of hummingbirds over cold, injuries

Photo: The Canadian Press A female Anna's hummingbird rests on a feeder in Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, amid a cold snap in southern British Columbia. A wildlife rescue group says dozens of hummingbirds have been turned in suffering cold weather injuries in recent days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Young

Bitterly cold temperatures in southern British Columbia have prompted a "dramatic increase" in the number of hummingbird admissions to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.

The association says 33 hummingbirds were admitted last weekend alone with injuries caused by the cold.

It says hummingbirds are often brought in for care because of low blood sugar or with damaged tongues because they get stuck to metal parts of feeders in the cold.

Jackie McQuillan, the association's support centre manager, says sometimes the damage is too severe for the bird to survive in the wild.

She says those dedicated to feeding hummingbirds need to ensure they can keep their feeders thawed, that they are clean to prevent disease and that they're made of plastic instead of metal to prevent injuries.

Unlike other species, Anna's hummingbirds reside in southern B.C. year-round.

The association says it typically also sees an increase in intakes of varied thrushes and songbirds on such cold days.