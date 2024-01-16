Calgary youth charged with attempted murder in B.C. shooting

Photo: @SurreyRCMP/Twitter A male youth was taken into custody and transferred back to B.C.

A male youth — and a second suspect — has been charged with attempted murder in a 2023 Surrey shooting that left one man injured.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. James Mason says police have successfully concluded a complex investigation that led to the arrest of two suspects who were residing in another province.

"The hard work put into this investigation underscores the fact that the Surrey RCMP is committed to finding individuals near and far who have committed crimes in Surrey,” says Mason.

On April 17, 2023, police responded to an afternoon shooting in the Newton area and discovered a man suffering non-life threatening injuries.

A white van, believed to be involved in the shooting, was discovered nearby on fire.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit began an in-depth investigation into the shooting and determined a man from Calgary, Alta., was a suspect.

Akoch Piot, 19, was charged with attempted murder, arson, discharge of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

Piot was taken into custody in Calgary on July 17, 2023.

On Tuesday, police announced their ongoing investigation led to officers identifying a second suspect, a male youth also from Calgary.

The youth, who is not named, was charged on Dec. 14, 2023 with attempted murder, discharge of a firearm with intent, arson damaging property, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a loaded firearm.

He was taken into custody and transferred back to B.C.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said "violent crimes like shootings, that are often connected to gang or drug activity, are not bound by any regional or provincial boundaries."

Police confirm the victim in the incident survived and there are no other suspects.