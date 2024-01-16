YVR's south runway closes Monday due to plane stuck in mud

Photo: Shane MacKichan An Air Canada plane had to be towed at YVR after becoming stuck in muddy grass.

The south runway at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was closed for several hours Monday evening after a plane got stuck in the grass next to the runway.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. while the empty Air Canada Airbus 320 was being towed by the airline's ground handler.

As the plane was being towed from the South Terminal to Air Canada's hangar, the plane and the towing vehicle went off the taxiway and got stuck in grass next to the south runway.

The south runway was out of commission from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the north runway was used during this time for both departures and arrivals.

A YVR spokesperson said there was no impact on operations and no one was injured.

YVR uses the south runway almost exclusively.

Noise complaints when the north runway is used have come from residents living in south Vancouver.