Renters in B.C. could qualify for new $400 tax credit

Income tax time is just around the corner, and renters in B.C. could qualify for a new $400 tax credit when they file their 2023 returns.

The B.C. renter’s tax credit is geared to help low to moderate-income individuals and families and was announced as part of the Provincial government's 2023 budget.

To qualify for the full credit, total household income must be lower than $60,000.

Credit adjustments will be made for incomes up to $80,000, but any incomes higher than that won't qualify.

Because it is a tax credit, the full $400 will only be applied if refund amounts are more than that.

The credit will be available for renters who meet all eligibility requirements and will not be issued to anyone paying rent to “arms-length landlords” like parents or siblings.

To claim the credit for the 2023 tax year, you must file your 2023 T1 income tax and benefit return.