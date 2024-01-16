More snow, storm warnings across Southern BC as Pacific low incoming

Photo: Environment Canada

Snowfall and winter storm warnings cover much of the Southern Interior, with up to 25 centimetres expected in some areas.

Environment Canada has snowfall warnings in place for the Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Manning - Skagit Valley, Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton, Thompson, and Shuswap, as well as Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake, Boundary, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Lake.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected late tonight through Wednesday evening.

Heaviest snowfall is anticipated in the Fraser east to Hope, where accumulations of 20 to 25 cm are forecast, with blowing snow in strong northeast or east winds.

A winter storm warning is issued for that region, and hazardous winter conditions are expected.

"A Pacific low-pressure system is expected to bring a snow storm to the South Coast from tonight to Wednesday. Poor visibility due to blowing snow is also a travel hazard in addition to heavy snowfall," the forecaster says.

"In addition, there is a risk of freezing rain tonight in southern sections near the United States border."

A cold front will combine with the low-pressure system, bringing heavy at times across Southern B.C.

"Snow will start tonight and become heavy overnight ... before the snow tapers off Wednesday evening."