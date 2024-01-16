Multi-vehicle crash now cleared south of snowshed on the Coquihalla

Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada

UPDATE: 6:55 a.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene south of the Great Bear Snowshed on the Coquihalla Highway is now cleared.

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

Vehicle recovery began overnight at a serious crash near the Great Bear Snowshed on the Coquihalla Highway.

DriveBC reported multiple vehicle recoveries underway as of 3 a.m.

The crash scene is between Exit 286: Merritt - 97C and Exit 202: Portia, about 11 kilometres south of the snowshed.

The highway is expected to open at 7:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

One report on the Skilled Truckers Canada website indicates as many as four semis may be involved in the crash south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.

UPDATE: 8:45 p.m.

Southbound lanes on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope remains closed following a crash about 11 km south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

RCMP Cpl. Dave Noon took to X to say Lower Mainland ICars have been dispatched.

He describes the scene as a serious multi-vehicle collision.

No word as to when the route may reopen to traffic.

DriveBC advises motorists take alternate routes.

They also state Highway 8 is not considered an alternate route.

ORIGINAL: 6:40 p.m.

Southbound traffic is being affected by a crash on the Coquihalla Highway.

According to DriveBC, the crash occurred about 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

It's unclear just how serious the incident is.

Motorists heading south are urged to use alternate routes.

The situation is expected to be updated again about 8 p.m.

