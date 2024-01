Photo: DriveBC

Southbound traffic is being affected by a crash on the Coquihalla Highway.

According to DriveBC, the crash occurred about 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

It's unclear just how serious the incident is.

Motorists heading south are urged to use alternate routes.

The situation is expected to be updated again about 8 p.m.

Send pics, video to [email protected].