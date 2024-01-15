227163
BC  

Drive-by shooting connected to gangs, Fort St. John RCMP say

Shooting linked to gangs

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter / Prince George Citizen - | Story: 467373

A residence on 99th Ave, at 90th Street, was struck by two bullets during the shooting; one came through the front window and into the residence's kitchen, while the other bullet struck the side of the house.

"No injuries were sustained by residents in the neighbourhood," noted police. 

The public’s assistance is sought in identifying the dark sedan, the passenger from the white BMW and the suspect vehicle.  Anyone with information can call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

228137