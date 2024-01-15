Drive-by shooting connected to gangs, Fort St. John RCMP say

Photo: file

The Fort St. John RCMP Serious Crime Unit have released the identity of man killed in a drive-by shooting on Jan. 8 at around 7:45 p.m.

Three vehicles were parked on the east side of Kelly’s Convenience Store at 90th Street and 100th Ave, including a white two-door BMW, a blue Ford Edge and a dark coloured sedan with tinted windows

According to witnesses, a fourth vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots at the white BMW, with all four vehicles leaving the scene.

The BMW came to a stop after hitting a parked vehicle on 96A Avenue, near 90th Street, where the driver, Norman Chase Smith, succumbed to his injuries, confirmed RCMP.

Police are seeking the identity the passenger of the white BMW who was seen getting out of the vehicle and into the dark coloured sedan after the shooting.

"The passenger is a not considered a suspect, and police want to confirm their safety," they added, noting RCMP believe the shooting was a targeted attack connected to the ongoing gang conflict.

A residence on 99th Ave, at 90th Street, was struck by two bullets during the shooting; one came through the front window and into the residence's kitchen, while the other bullet struck the side of the house.

"No injuries were sustained by residents in the neighbourhood," noted police.

The public’s assistance is sought in identifying the dark sedan, the passenger from the white BMW and the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information can call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.