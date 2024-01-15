Trucking company off the road after allegedly hitting Massey tunnel roof

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati/Delta Optimist. A truck allegedly hit the roof of the George Massey Tunnel last Wednesday.

The trucking company TSD Holdings has had its 20 vehicles grounded after one of its trucks allegedly hit the roof of the George Massey Tunnel last Wednesday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is investigating the incident and they say Surrey-based TSD Holdings’ vehicles will be off the road until the investigation is completed.

“This sends a strong message to drivers and carriers that there is no excuse for these crashes, and we are taking every incident seriously,” the ministry said in a media statement. “It has never been easier to follow a route to guide the load to travel safely through our highway system and avoid the potential for impact with infrastructure.”

There have been several instances of trucks hitting overpasses and other infrastructure in the past year.

The City of Richmond is spending about $1.4 million to fix the Cambie overpass on Knight Street after a truck hit it last year. The city was trying to recoup the cost from ICBC.

Furthermore, the ministry is currently fixing the Highway 17A overpass in Delta after a truck hit it in July.

The 17A overpass was damaged when a big truck, southbound on Highway 99, smashed into the underside of the overpass on July 18. Two of the five girders of the overpass, built in 1959, need significant repairs.