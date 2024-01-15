93% of Southern Interior drivers polled using winter tires

Photo: ICBC

Most drivers in the Southern Interior have snow tires on their vehicles, according to a new survey from ICBC.

The survey shows that 93 per cent of respondents in the Thompson-Okanagan and Kootenay regions have prepared their vehicle for winter driving conditions this season.

Over one-third (38 per cent) of all survey respondents in B.C. witnessed a crash resulting from winter conditions last winter and 21 per cent had a near miss or close call while driving.

With the arrival of winter weather, ICBC and police are asking Southern Interior drivers to adjust their driving for the conditions they encounter.

In bad weather drivers should slow down, increase your following distance and allow extra travel time.

Crashes due to drivers going too fast for the conditions increase by 145 per cent in January in the Southern Interior compared to October.

Drivers should also be patient and allow extra travel time to get to their destination.