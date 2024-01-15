Eby drops children's minister Mitzi Dean from job; Grace Lore appointed replacement

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. The premier has announced he is pulling Mitzi Dean from her post as children's minister and promoting Victoria's Grace Lore to the position. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

B.C. Premier David Eby has pulled Mitzi Dean from her post as the minister of children and family development, and appointed Victoria member of the legislature Grace Lore to the position.

Dean's tenure in the ministry has been rocky, with several horrifying cases of abuse of children in government care during her watch, leading to calls for her resignation by the Green Party and First Nations Leadership Council.

Eby says Dean will now serve as minister of state for child care, overseeing the province's child care initiatives.

The premier says Lore, who served as parliamentary secretary for gender equity, will bring passion and experience to theministry.

Eby also appointed Andrew Mercier as minister of state for sustainable forestry to support Forests Minister Bruce Ralston.

And in another shuffle, the premier named Vancouver's George Chow as the parliamentary secretary for international credentials to help remove barriers for internationally trained professionals to work in B.C.